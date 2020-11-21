Murder convict flees from Yerawada open jail in Pune

pune

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 16:51 IST

A murder convict lodged in Yerawada open jail in Pune fled the premise on Thursday morning.

The man was identified as Ajay Peter Tonapu, a resident of the open jail of Yerawada Central Jail and a native of Khatti district of Jharkhand.

He was serving life imprisonment in a case of murder and destruction of evidence registered under Section 302, 24, and 201 of Indian Penal Code at Paud police station.

On Thursday morning, Tonapu told the guards that he was visiting the bathroom and managed to flee the premise.

The open jail is a colony made with fewer restrictions for prisoners for good behaviour or verity of crime. The police are yet to find the convict.

A jail guard lodged a complaint in the matter and a case under relevant Section of Indian Penal Code was registered against the man at Yerawada police station.