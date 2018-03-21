Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal foundation day: Triple talaq bill is not just about supporting women, its about human rights, says Arif Mohammad Khan

Had it not been for my classmate and friend Jyoti Subhash, who pointed out the deeds of Hamid Dalwai, I would have not found out about the great visionary. After reading his essays, I was astonished about the conviction and courage that he had to write things just after partition,” said actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was the chief guest at the 48th foundation day of the Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal (MSM) at Tilak Smarak mandir.

The main speaker for the evening was Arif Mohammad Khan, former member of parliament and leading Islamic scholar. On the occasion of the foundation day, MSM also felicitated Noorjehan Safia Niaz, co-founder of Bharat Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) with Samaj Prabhodan Puraskar while Balaji Srinivasan,advocate at the Supreme Court who represented Shayara Bano in the triple talaq case, was awarded the Krutdnyata Sanman.

Speaking on the occasion, Arif Mohammad Khan pointed out during his speech that despite the Supreme Court judgement on triple talaq and till the bill reached the Lok Sabha, there have been over 100 triple talaq cases. “The judgement is not just about supporting women but it also about human rights. It is impossible to just disregard their plight. When we still have the Muslim Board, which doesn’t believe in the judgement of the Supreme Court or the constitution of the country, how will we bring about a change?,” said Khan.

Present on the occasion was actor Jyoti Subhash, who is making a documentary on Hamid Dalwai. He said that the tale of the visionary needs to be shown visually to really understand the plight Muslim women go through.

In her acceptance speech, Niaz said, “With BMMA, we have created a space for Muslim women to come out with their problems. We need better codified Muslim family laws. There is no personal law, no inheritance for women, no right age to marry or even a law that elucidates child custody. We had found this out with a survey that we conducted in 2015.”

Naseeruddin Shah said, “Arif made feminism and humanism synonyms and that brought it to the limelight. I am an entertainer. I am a messenger and I cannot claim to have the same conviction as these people who have taken steps for the betterment of the society. I can only admire them.”