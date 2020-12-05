e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / MVA wins BJP-dominated Pune graduates’ constituency

MVA wins BJP-dominated Pune graduates’ constituency

MVA’s candidate Lad got 1.22 lakh votes against Deshmukh’s 73, 321 votes. The constituency is made up of voters from Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur districts

pune Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 16:19 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Volunteers of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress (Maha Vikas Aghadi) celebrate the victory of Arun Lad in Pune at Rani Laxmibai chowk on JM road outside Balgandharva Auditorium in Pune, India, on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Volunteers of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress (Maha Vikas Aghadi) celebrate the victory of Arun Lad in Pune at Rani Laxmibai chowk on JM road outside Balgandharva Auditorium in Pune, India, on Friday, December 4, 2020.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

In a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) candidate Arun Lad has defeated BJP candidate Sangram Deshmukh in the Pune graduate constituency.

MVA’s candidate Lad got 1.22 lakh votes against Deshmukh’s 73, 321 votes.

The constituency is made up of voters from Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur districts.

The constituency was earlier represented by union minister Prakash Javadekar and state BJP unit head Chandrakant Patil. Javadekar and Patil both represented this constituency twice.Except on two previous occasions, this constituency was with the BJP for the last several years.

Former Janata Dal Secular MLA Sharad Patil and MNS candidate Rupali Patil Thombre also contested this seat, which is traditionally dominated by the BJP. Earlier Janta Dal’s candidate Patil had defeated Javadekar from this constituency.

Even in Pune teachers’ constituency, MVA’s candidate Jayant Aasgavkar is leading.

The workers from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Shiv Sena jointly celebrated the victory after the results were announced.

Lad said, “I worked for the last many years for the graduate constituency. I reached out to many voters during the campaign.”

NCP leader Sharad Pawar said, “The results show that the citizens are expressing confidence in the Maha Vikas Agadi. The climate is changing in the state.”

MVA’s victory is considered a big blow to the saffron party and has forced the party leaders to introspect. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Patil campaigned in the constituency.

BJP leaders off the record blamed the workers and said that they were overconfident and did not put in enough efforts.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We failed to estimate the power of the three parties unitedly.”

Who is Arun Lad?

Arun Lad runs a sugar factory as well as an educational institute and co-operative institutes in Kadegaon Palus area of Sangli district. His father GD Lad was an MLC and also known as a freedom fighter. Lad in the year 2013 contested the graduate constituency as an independent candidate and got sizeable votes.

top news
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Farmers protest Live Updates: Farmers’ leaders threaten to walk out of meeting if Centre fails to decide on demands raised
Farmers protest Live Updates: Farmers’ leaders threaten to walk out of meeting if Centre fails to decide on demands raised
Covid-19: No UK quarantine for business activity from today
Covid-19: No UK quarantine for business activity from today
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
‘Owaisi, KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP; AIMIM mum on alliance
‘Owaisi, KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP; AIMIM mum on alliance
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In