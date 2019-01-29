National ranking tennis championship: Pune’s Mane conquers first title on women’s circuit

Snehal Mane started 2019 on high note, winning her maiden women’s circuit title at the Rs 50,000 AITA national tanking tennis championship at Karnal in Haryana.

Mane, who is competing on the women’s circuit since the last one year defeated Vanshika Choudhary of Uttar Pradesh 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

“I was playing against a girl from Uttar Pradesh and the match was tough, but I stayed confident. Many games went into deuce, but I managed to pull through most of them. She broke my serve twice in the first set. In the second set I broke her serve most of the times which helped me to win,” Mane told Hindustan Times.

Earlier in the semifinal, the Pune-based Mane got better of Harshita Chugh of Haryana 6-0, 6-2.

“She (Harshita) was quite consistent, but I kept on playing an attacking game which helped me to pull the match,” added Mane.

In the quarterfinal and second-round match, Mane got better of Renne Singla from Delhi 6-1, 6-4 and Ananyaa Bhargava of Uttar Pradesh 6-3, 6-1, respectively. Mane got bye in the first round.

Results:

First round: bye

Second round: bt Ananyaa Bhargava (UP) 6-3, 6-1

Quarterfinal: bt. Renne Singla (Del) 6-1, 6-4

Semifinal: bt. Harshita Chugh (Har) 6-0,6-2

Final: bt Vanshika Choudhary (UP) 6-3, 6-1

