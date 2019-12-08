e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister dies at 26 after 8-year battle with cancer

The news of Syama’s death was confirmed by the actor’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui

pune Updated: Dec 08, 2019 16:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister, Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, has died at the age of 26 after battling with cancer for eight years
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister, Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, has died at the age of 26 after battling with cancer for eight years(HT PHOTO)
         

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s sister, Syama Tamshi Siddiqui, has died at the age of 26 after battling with cancer for eight years. According to reports, she died at a hospital in Pune.

The news of Syama’s death was confirmed by the actor’s brother Ayazuddin Siddiqui. He also told the channel that Nawazuddin was in the USA when Syama breathed her last. Her funeral will take place at the actor’s ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh, Budhana, where the entire family is present. The funeral is expected to take place on Sunday.

In a social media post last year, Nawazuddin had revealed that Syama was diagnosed with cancer when she was 18. “My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds she turns 25 2day & still fighting M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her & m rly grateful 2 @resulpSir fr introducng me 2 dem,” he had written.

top news
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
43 killed in massive factory fire in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal orders probe
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Unnao woman’s family buries body after ministers, top officials visit them
Brought a bill after Nirbhaya, what happened?: Vice prez on new laws on rape
Brought a bill after Nirbhaya, what happened?: Vice prez on new laws on rape
Unnao rape victim’s family to get security, arms licence, promises UP govt
Unnao rape victim’s family to get security, arms licence, promises UP govt
Sanju Samson receives grand welcome at Thiruvanthapuram airport - Watch
Sanju Samson receives grand welcome at Thiruvanthapuram airport - Watch
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Neena Gupta’s ‘frock ka shock’ picture is winning the Internet
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
Nokia 2.3 is latest budget smartphone: How it fares against Redmi Note 8
Over 40 killed after massive fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, NDRF joins rescue operations
Over 40 killed after massive fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi, NDRF joins rescue operations
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News