NCP corporator Datta Sane dies of Covid-19

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 19:12 IST

Former leader of opposition in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and NCP corporator Datta Sane, 47, who tested Covid-19 positive, died during treatment at a hospital on Saturday morning.

“With the demise of corporator Datta Sane, we have lost a hard-working activist, a good colleague who worked hard for the common people. His contribution in social work will always be remembered. A heartfelt tribute to him,” Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy chief minister, said in a tweet.

Sane was admitted to the Aditya Birla Hospital, Chinchwad, on June 25. In addition to Covid-19, Sane was also suffering from pneumonia. He is survived by his mother, wife, son, daughter and two brothers.

From Ward 1, D division, Sane was serving his third term as a PCMC corporator.

Sane, who was fondly known as ‘Datta kaka’, helped a lot of people by distributing food grains during the lockdown. He was identified as a soft-spoken leader in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“He had a very soft-spoken personality, as an opposition leader he never used harsh language in the corporation and taking care of the ward was his top priority,” said PCMC mayor Usha Dhore.

“With the demise of Datta kaka Sane, the NCP has lost an important pillar of the party in Pimpri-Chinchwad. We share the grief of his family and his workers,” Jayant Patil, minister and NCP president said in a tweet.

Shiv Sena MP from Maval, Shrirang Barne said, “We had worked together on many things in PCMC. We had spoken three times when he was in the hospital. I have lost an open-minded and straight forward personality friend.”