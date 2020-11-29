e-paper
NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke dies due to post-Covid complications; cremated in Solapur dist

NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke dies due to post-Covid complications; cremated in Solapur dist

Bhalke had been a MLA for three terms and was a close associate of Sharad Pawar. He had defeated prominent leaders like Vijaysinh Mohite Patil and Sudhakar Paricharak in the previous elections

pune Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 16:25 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
As Bhalke’s health deteriorated, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday afternoon visited the hospital to take review of his health. After Pawar’s visit, Dr Grant briefed the media and cleared that his health is very critical.
As Bhalke’s health deteriorated, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday afternoon visited the hospital to take review of his health. After Pawar’s visit, Dr Grant briefed the media and cleared that his health is very critical. (HT PHOTO)
         

Nationalist Congress Party legislator from Malshirash-Pandharpur constituency, Bharat Bhalke (60), died on Saturday while undergoing treatment for post-Covid complications at a city hospital.

Bhalke is surveyed by his wife, son and three daughters, who are married. Balke was cremated at his native village Sarkoli in Solapur district with full state honours on Saturday.

Bhalke had been a MLA for three terms and was a close associate of Sharad Pawar. He had defeated prominent leaders like Vijaysinh Mohite Patil and Sudhakar Paricharak in the previous elections.

In his condolence message, Pawar tweeted: “Bhalke’s untimely passing away is painful. Pandharpur taluka has lost an efficient and people friendly leader.”

Bhalke had tested positive for Covid-19 following which he was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on October 30. However, as his condition improved, the former wrestler was discharged from the hospital. On November 9, Bhalke complained of recurrent fever and cough, as a result of which he was re-admitted to the hospital in Pune. As his condition worsened, Bhalke was put on ventilator.

Ruby Hospital’s Dr PK Grant said, “Bhalke was admitted for post Covid-19 treatment at the hospital and was very critical. He was suffering from kidney illness and oxygen saturation level was also low.”

He was a diabetic and suffered from kidney illness, he added.

As Bhalke’s health deteriorated, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday afternoon visited the hospital to take review of his health. After Pawar’s visit, Dr Grant briefed the media and cleared that his health is very critical.

In 2009, he had defeated Vijaysinh Mohite Patil and emerged as a giant killer. In 2019, Bhalke defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhakar Parichark, who was earlier with the NCP.

NCP leader and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed grief on Bhalke’s demise.

