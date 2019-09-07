NCP stages agitation against state government’s fort policy

pune

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday staged an agitation against the state government’s policy to ‘lease out’ forts under the heritage tourism policy.

The move by the Maharashtra government to privatise over two dozen hill forts and even open them for private functions such as weddings stirred up a major political row with the potential to snowball into an election issue on Friday.

NCP workers held a protest in front of the historical Shaniwarwada, carrying placards with the slogans, ‘Shaniwarwada available on rent for marriage, thread ceremony and name ceremony’.

NCP city unit president Chetan Tupe; spokesperson Ankush Kakade; state women wing president Rupali Chakankar and former mayor Prashant Jagtap were present during the agitation.

“As per the state’s new tourism policy, historical forts would be leased out. We oppose this policy,” snubbed Tupe and Jagtap.

“There are three types of forts. Forts of the first type are linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the second type of forts are those with historical importance, which are looked after by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI),” Maharashtra tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal said.

“There is a third category in which there are some forts which are located across the state and are neglected and in shambles. To look after such forts, the work of drafting a policy is going on. Under that policy, such structures can be adopted, repaired and facilities such as museum, light-and-sound show can be provided,” the minister said.

The reports that such forts will be given on rent for weddings and other events are baseless, Rawal added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clearly stated that forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji will not come under this policy. The CM added that forts which come under the ASI’s jurisdiction will also not come under this policy.

Forts which fall in grade two category would be given for development of tourism like Yashwantgad (Ratnagiri), Nivati (Sindudurg), Naldurga (Osmanabad), Kandhar(Nanded), Nagardhan (Nagpur), Laling (Dhule) and Parola (Jalgaon), among others.

