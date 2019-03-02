Nationalist Congress Party to give Ahmednagar seat to Congress, says Sharad Pawar

Putting speculations to rest, Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, on Friday announced that his party is ready to give up the Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency for the Congress.

According to a senior NCP functionary, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, is keen to field his son as a Congress candidate from Ahmednagar.

Pawar, who made the announcement to the media during his visit to Akluj on Friday, did not clarify the seat that NCP will get after giving the Ahmednagar constituency to Congress.

An NCP leader said that Patil had requested Pawar to allow the former’s son Sujay to contest from Ahmednagar. The Patil family also threatened to field Sujay as an independent candidate if the Congress and NCP seat-sharing do not work in Sujay’s favour.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 16:07 IST