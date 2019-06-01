Need for traffic signals, proposed one ways in Wanowrie 

Wanowrie residents are pushing for a single platform to ensure traffic police, authorities and residents are all on the same page when it comes to ensuring smooth vehicle flow in the area.

A meeting held on May 26 at the Mahatma Phule Sanskrutik Bhavan, Shivarkar road, Wanowrie, brought together members of the Wanowrie Residents Forum, Wanowrie Societies Association, corporator Dhanraj Ghogare, and police inspector PI Vibhandik from the Wanowrie police station.

“The idea is to create this single platform to discuss what is important for the area,” said Mahesh Punde, representing the residents.

“The agenda is to discuss traffic in and around the Kedari junction and means to be adopted to improve the situation. We also want to help improve pedestrian facilities throughout the area, and enhance security through CCTVs particularly in terms of dissuading illegal dumping of waste, acts of vandalism and road widening work being undertaken in Jambhulkar chowk and Jagtap chowk,” said Maithili Manakwad, secretary, Wanowrie Residents Forum.

“Creating a one-way from Jambhulkar chowk to SRPF, or vice versa, to control congestion was also discussed,” said PI Vibhandik.

