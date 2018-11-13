Nepali domestic help suspected in Khadki house robbery of Rs 34.5 lakh

The bungalow of a Khadki-based real estate developer was broken into and belongings worth Rs 34,50,000 were stolen. Four accused, two of whom worked in the said house, were booked in the case on Monday.

“Three of them are Nepali nationals. Because they cleaned the house for the past three months, they knew every nook and corner of the house,” said Bhanupratap Barge, assistant commissioner of police, crime branch. Police said two of the suspects, a husband and wife, lived in the bungalow’s servant’s quarters as well.

The bungalow in Kundan Estate, Bopodi, belongs to Ashish Jain, 39, who lives there with his parents.Jain and the family were out of town on vacation to Bhimashankar and returned at 5.30 pm on Sunday to find the window in s house broken and jewellery and valuables from a cupboard missing. Cash, gold and diamond jewellery stolen missing is estimated to be worth Rs 34,50,000 by police.

Senior police inspector Rajendra Mohite of Khadki police station who is investigating the case, says:“The suspects arrived late in the evening posing as one of the servant’s relatives. The security called Jain seeking permission to let then in. In the morning, the four suspects left with two bags. The security did not check the bags.”

"The watchman saw them (domestic help) leave at 4.45 am," ACP Barge added.

A case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment); 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment); 380 (theft in dwelling house); and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Khadki police station against the four accused.

In the light of the incident, ACP Barge urged residents to get police verification for their domestic workers and insisted on having a watchman and CCTVs. He also said that people should inform their neighbours when the house is going to be left unattended.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 15:07 IST