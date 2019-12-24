e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Pune News / New beginnings for old items as Swach starts new ‘V-collect’ centre in Pune

New beginnings for old items as Swach starts new ‘V-collect’ centre in Pune

pune Updated: Dec 24, 2019 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Christmas is the season of giving and receiving, and what easier way to give than a pre-loved item to someone who can use it some more? It is not always about new items, but even old used items come to life when they go to the right hands. Keeping this in mind, Pune-based Swach has set up a V-collect outlet at Bremen chowk, Aundh and a collection centre in Dhankawadi.

The new outlet was inaugurated on Tuesday and is situated inside the parking area of Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Swargate. Swach has been authorised by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to collect and recycle e-waste.

The newly-opened centre will be open six days a week- Monday to Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm. It provides local residents a place to give their pre-loved items while making it easier for anyone to also pick up anything they might like. Books for instance are inventoried and shared by link. Shoes and slippers are available in many colours and designs as are clothes and pots and pans.

Smita Rajabali, operations manager, V-collect programme, said, “After opening a centre in Aundh, just in time for Christmas, our aim is to open more centres in the city. This will help us increase our reach and will be convenient for residents to drop their stuff and others who want to buy the pre-used items.

A visitor at the centre said, “This is a good initiative to reduce carbon footprint. Such centres must be set up across the city.”

top news
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
‘PM Modi was right, no discussion on NRC right now’: Amit Shah
‘PM Modi was right, no discussion on NRC right now’: Amit Shah
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
Railways’ reform starts from the top, Centre halves 8-member railway board
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News