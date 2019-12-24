New beginnings for old items as Swach starts new ‘V-collect’ centre in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 20:19 IST

Christmas is the season of giving and receiving, and what easier way to give than a pre-loved item to someone who can use it some more? It is not always about new items, but even old used items come to life when they go to the right hands. Keeping this in mind, Pune-based Swach has set up a V-collect outlet at Bremen chowk, Aundh and a collection centre in Dhankawadi.

The new outlet was inaugurated on Tuesday and is situated inside the parking area of Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Swargate. Swach has been authorised by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to collect and recycle e-waste.

The newly-opened centre will be open six days a week- Monday to Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm. It provides local residents a place to give their pre-loved items while making it easier for anyone to also pick up anything they might like. Books for instance are inventoried and shared by link. Shoes and slippers are available in many colours and designs as are clothes and pots and pans.

Smita Rajabali, operations manager, V-collect programme, said, “After opening a centre in Aundh, just in time for Christmas, our aim is to open more centres in the city. This will help us increase our reach and will be convenient for residents to drop their stuff and others who want to buy the pre-used items.

A visitor at the centre said, “This is a good initiative to reduce carbon footprint. Such centres must be set up across the city.”