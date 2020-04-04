New entrants of Yerawada jail kept in isolation for 14 days before merging with other inmates

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 20:46 IST

The Yerawada Central Jail authorities have been keeping new entrants in isolation for 14 days under medical inspection before sending them inside the jail premises. Isolation facility has been created on the jail premises for this purpose, according to a video of the process shared by Sunil Ramanand, additional director general of prison, Maharashtra.

The footfall in the police stations in Pune police jurisdiction has reduced drastically since the state went into lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. However, police action during lockdown has ensured the inflow of inmates at the jail premises.

The Yerawada Central Jail is the biggest jail in the district that comprises Pune rural police, Pune city police and Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The Pune police alone have also registered 22 cases and arrested 23 people for running multiple illegal businesses in the city since the lockdown was announced.

Among the 22 cases, two are of illegal drug possession. In one case, ganja worth Rs 7,160 was seized while in another case, hash worth Rs3,60,590 was seized by the police, according to a statement issued by Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

While the arrests are made by the crime branch, cases are registered at various police stations in the city, including Hadapsar, Samarth, Koregaon Park, Kondhwa, Swargate, Sahakarnagar, Lashkar, Bibvewadi, Mundhwa, Sinhgad road, Faraskhana, Warhe, Wanowrie, Vimannagar, and Bharati Vidyapeeth.

The arrested people are either entrusted to the respective police stations’ custody or to judicial custody at the Yerawada Central Jail.

The biggest lock-up facility in the city is located at Faraskhana police station in Zone-1 of Pune city police. There was one person in the lock-up in police custody on Saturday.

“We ensure use of sanitiser, mask for all officials and inmates. The metal bars and handles are sanitised constantly as they are touched often. The floors are cleaned with Dettol as well,” said Swapna Gore, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-1 of Pune police.

The lock-up houses arrested people from multiple police stations. It is the only facility with provision for arrested women.