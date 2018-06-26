Newly formed Pune IT union addresses staff woes

The end of financial year brings increment season in every workplace in the country. However, pre-existing stress among employees working in the information technology (IT) industry is also having a negative impact on their health.

The spokespersons of the forum for information technology employees (FITE), which is the state's first registered worker union for IT employees, have received numerous calls from workers facing various problems.

"For the past month, I have been getting at least 8-10 calls every day of employees feeling insecure due to the arbitrary rating system of corporates which decides the increment of the employees. Cases of forceful resignation have also been high in number," said Elavarasan Raja, general secretary of FITE, Maharashtra.

The employees have been speaking about cases ranging from job insecurity, undue ultimatums from companies, unfair or absent increments and targeted harassment.

"The calls have gone up, especially from Pune and Mumbai. People from small companies have faced major issues like terminations while they were on leave. For example, we have one such case (non-cognisable) at the Kharadi police station. He was fired from his company on his day off when he had his laptop with him. The company filed a case against him for possessing the laptop. We finally returned the company assets at the police station. On the one hand, they are firing employees and on the other hand, they are filing police cases against them," said Pavanjit Mane, president of FITE.

"There are cases of non-issuance of relieving letters, non-payment of full and final, workplace harassment and others,” he added.

FITE has formed multiple WhatsApp groups of people from companies in Mumbai and Pune where IT employees post their concerns. The union members listen to their problems and try to rectify them.