Newspaper English: a book for fields beyond journalism

Bhushan Patwardhan, vice-chairman, University Grants Commission on Sunday launched a book titled ‘Newspaper English’ authored by Professor Kiran Thakur at the Ranade Institute.

Abhay Vaidya, resident editor, Hindustan Times along with Ujjwala Barve, HOD Ranade Institute, Virendra Sharma, registrar Flame University; and Vishal Soni, owner, Vishwakarma publications, were also present at the book launch at Rande Institute on Sunday.

Speaking at the book launch event, Patwardhan said, “The book by professor Thakur is not just confined to the aspirants of journalism and the existing journalists, but is relevant for people from other fields as well. This book can be used in writing research papers also, as it teaches the basic fundamentals of writing.”

He added, “Besides providing guidance for the research students and writers, the book will also help people who lack the qualities of articulation. There are many cases where people can write well but lack equally good articulation. The basic principles of writing in the book can also help people in improving their speaking skills.”

Abhay Vaidya, resident editor, Hindustan Times shared numerous anecdotes from his days as a student of Prof. Thakur at the journalism department. He said that Prof. Thakur always had a subtle sense of humour and he always urged his students to ensure simplicity and lucidity in their writing.

Prof. Kiran Thakur is currently an Adjunct faculty at FLAME University. He has worked as a professional journalist for over three decades as a sub-editor in a Pune daily (1969-70), and as correspondent of United News of India (1971-87), The Indian Post (1987-90) and (The Observer of Business and Politics).

Expressing his gratitude towards the guest present on the book launch Thakur focused on basic principles of writing such as the word count of the introductory paragraph of a story.

Prof Thakur through a power point presentation also highlighted some major mistakes in writing done by few leading daily newspapers in the country.

While Virendra Sharma urged the current as well as aspiring journalist to refer to the book by Prof Thakur as a tool to understand writing, Vishal Soni expressed his confidence as a publisher of the book and said, “Witnessing the great response for the book launch, I am assured of the book doing well in commercial aspects as well.”

The book titled Newspaper English is also available online at a e commerce website called Amazon.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 16:09 IST