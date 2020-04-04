NGOs in Pune grapple with how to help most vulnerable during outbreak

pune

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 17:06 IST

For many daily wage earners and construction labourers a 21-day lockdown means an abrupt pause in livelihood. However many non-governmental organisations (NGO) and social groups are working around the lockdown restrictions to feed the needy, however according to multiple NGOs, the outbreak challenges their work by increasing the demand for their services and lack of coordination.

“Since the lockdown began we are trying to help the needy and till now we have provided essential food items and even cooked food packets to hundreds of families. However, there is a lack of coordination and trust issues between the social groups themselves,” said Vaishali Patkar, president, Aundh Vikas Mandal Organisation.

She added, “As the number of people who need help is more, many organisations are coming forward to help. There is no coordination as most of the times repeated help is given to the same area or construction site and other areas are left out. It was also observed that people who were financially stable were also demanding essential goods, so it is necessary to verify the help provided is reached in proper hands.”

Amit Dhole, trustee, Saad Pratishthan Pune Trust who is providing help to the needy said, “Currently we are cooked meals and raw food material to at lead 1,100 families. We have noticed that most people do not have ration card. They are homeless people from other states and do not reside within the city limits. We must also concentrate on providing help to those who reside beyond city limits. A lot of them are not listed in the official government lists and should be provided with help.”