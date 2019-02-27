NHAI approves Rs 96.77 cr for 6-lane Katraj-Dehu road bypass in Pune

In order to easy traffic congestion in the city, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has approved ₹96.77 crore for the widening of the Katraj-Dehu bypass, from Katraj square to Vadgaon.

As part of the plan the NHAI will construct a six-lane road.

The NHAI has also approved ₹126.69 crore to construct a flyover at the busy Katraj square.

Nitin Gadkari had approved both the projects on February 20, after Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) submitted a report. The road between Vadgaon (Navale bridge) and Katraj chowk comes under NHAI and hence,the PMC could not approve a budget for the widening of the road.

A part of the Katraj-Dehu bypass falls under Baramati Lok Sabha constituency that is currently represented by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule.

Sule said that she always tried to resolve the traffic related issues pertaining to her constituency. She said, “I am happy to state that in response to my request to curb traffic issues from National Highway Vadgoan (Nawale Bridge) to Katraj a six-lane road will be constructed and the NHAI have sanctioned ₹96.77 crore. Along with that the NHAI has also sanctioned ₹126.69 crore for the construction of a six -lane flyover at Katraj chowk.”

She added, “I hope that the construction of the new road and flyover will help ease the traffic. I will continue to raise such issues and find solutions that will benefit the people of my constituency.”

According to residents, areas like Katraj and Ambegaon are witnessing a boom in real estate and traffic IS one of the major issues faced by them.

However, the PMC corporators of the area have demanded that financial assistance be given by the Central government.

Datta Dhankawade, former Pune mayor and MP Supriya Sule are continuously following up on the issue.

No date has been set for when work on the road and the flyover will begin.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 17:09 IST