Nigerian national, with 130 grammes of cocaine, arrested in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:30 IST

A Nigerian national was arrested by the Pune police on Tuesday for being in possession of cocaine with a view to sell it, said officials.

The person arrested by the police was identified as Micheal John, a resident of Pimple Gurav.

On Tuesday, Micheal was passing by the Bopodi water purification spot when police asked him to stop for routine checking. During investigation, police found 130 grammes of cocaine along with ₹37,500 cash.

Police Inspector Injum Bagwan said, “We had set up a trap to catch illegal traders of cocaine according to inputs from our seniors. We have recovered items, including laptops and mobile phone, all worth ₹7,68,800 from the Nigerian national and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Police has registered a case under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 under Sections 8(c), 21(c) and 22(c).

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST