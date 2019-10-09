e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Nigerian national, with 130 grammes of cocaine, arrested in Pune

pune Updated: Oct 09, 2019 17:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A Nigerian national was arrested by the Pune police on Tuesday for being in possession of cocaine with a view to sell it, said officials.

The person arrested by the police was identified as Micheal John, a resident of Pimple Gurav.

On Tuesday, Micheal was passing by the Bopodi water purification spot when police asked him to stop for routine checking. During investigation, police found 130 grammes of cocaine along with ₹37,500 cash.

Police Inspector Injum Bagwan said, “We had set up a trap to catch illegal traders of cocaine according to inputs from our seniors. We have recovered items, including laptops and mobile phone, all worth ₹7,68,800 from the Nigerian national and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Police has registered a case under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 under Sections 8(c), 21(c) and 22(c).

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST

top news
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
After Congress pans Rafale ‘shastra puja’, BJP’s Bofors counter
Oct 09, 2019 17:20 IST
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
Oct 09, 2019 15:26 IST
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Oct 09, 2019 14:38 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for development of lithium-ion batteries
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for development of lithium-ion batteries
Oct 09, 2019 16:02 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan hits back with cheekier response to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 17:24 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News