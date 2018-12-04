Nigerian national caught selling crystal meth and cocaine in Pune

Pune police arrested a Nigerian national in possession of cocaine and crystal meth on Sunday. The man identified as Olamilekan Sulema Freedom, 30, a resident of Naigaon, Mumbai. He is a native of Lagos, Nigeria according to the police.

On Sundaypolice Naik, Sridhar Sanap of Bund garden police station received information that the accused was coming to regional transport office (RTO) junction to sell the drug

A team led by Sandeep Jamdade, assistant police inspector, Bund garden police station arrested Freedom at midnight. Cocaine and crystal meth worth ₹ 1,28,000 was found on him.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 16:41 IST