Ninth organ donation in city amid Covid-19 pandemic

Ninth organ donation in city amid Covid-19 pandemic

pune Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:52 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

The city, on Sunday, saw its ninth organ donation during the Covid-19 pandemic. A 39-year-old woman lost her life due to internal bleeding in the brain and her donated organs helped save five lives.

The six organs retrieved from the woman include heart, cornea, both lungs, kidneys and liver. The organs were sent to different hospitals across the city and a private hospital in Chennai and Hyderabad.

Aarti Gokhale, Pune zonal transplant coordination committee, said, “This is the ninth organ donation during the Covid-19 pandemic since May.”

“The 39-year-old female suffered from internal bleeding in the brain or intracerebral haemorrhage. She was a housewife and her husband consented to donate the organs, We could retrieve her heart which was sent to Chennai, lungs to Hyderabad, cornea and liver to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital and both the kidneys to Jupiter hospital, Baner,” she said.

Pratik Deshmukh, coordinator, Deenananth Mangeshkar Hospital, where the woman was undergoing treatment and was declared dead, said, “The woman had slipped after losing consciousness. She was admitted on August 13 and then declared brain dead at the hospital. The family was counselled about organ donation. Most of the organs were sent out to recipients immediately and we have stored the cornea at our eye bank.”

