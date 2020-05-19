e-paper
Pune News / Non-containment areas open for business – on allotted days

Non-containment areas open for business – on allotted days

pune Updated: May 19, 2020 23:07 IST
Municipal commissioner Shekar Gaikwad, on Tuesday, gave permission for hawkers, jewellers, electronic shops, mobile stores, stationary shops, automobile dealers, home appliance stores, utensil shops, and many others, to open in non-containment zones from Wednesday.

Activities will resume in city’s business hub - Laxmi road, Kumthekar road, Bajirao road and Tilak road from Wednesday. In his order issued on Tuesday, Gaikwad also permitted hawkers on most roads in city

“It is mandatory for all citizens to use masks in public places. All these activities are going to start from Wednesday, but no activity will be allowed after 7 pm,” he said.

Micro containment areas will have only essential services like groceries, medicals, milk and clinics open. The commissioner reiterated that the workers will need to wear masks and maintain social distancing. IT companies will also be allowed to resume, with 50 per cent manpower.

Maids can return to work, but not from containment zones

Municipal commissioner Shekar Gaikwad has allowed house maids to return to work, on the condition the employer ensures that the maid is not from a containment zone. People residing in containment zones are not allowed to move outside the area.

BOXX

What is not allowed in the city?

-Public transport

-Cabs, autos

-Malls

-Hair salons and beauty parlours

-Railway, air transport

-Hotels, restaurants and cafes

Following days allotted for shops to open:

Monday - Electronics, computers, mobiles, tailors, photo studios, jewellers, eyeware, rain gear

Tuesday- Cycles, vehicle showrooms, hardware, cloth shops, furniture, agricultural-related shops

Wednesday- Electronics, mobiles, utensils, laundry, footwear, jewellers, eye-wear

Thursday- Cycles, automobiles, plumbing, hardware, rainware, stationary, religious artifacts

Friday- Electronics, computers, mobiles, electricals, medical equipment, footwear

Saturday- Cycles, automobiles, hardware, jewellers, laundry, warehouses, home appliances

Sunday - Cycles, automobiles, hardware, jewellers, laundry, warehouses, home appliances, and building material.

To do list

- It is mandatory to use masks in all public places

- Shop owners and police to ensure that there is enough physical distance in between each individual

- Five or more than five people not allowed to together

- At a marriage ceremony, only 50 people allowed

- At a crematorium, only 20 people allowed

- Spitting on the road is punishable

- No smoking on the road

Employer precautions

- Shop owners should provide masks for all employees

- Sanitizers should be provided

- There should be enough time between two shifts

- Avoid physical meetings

- Clean public places regularly

