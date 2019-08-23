Now, tenants do not have to visit police stations for verification

pune

Tenants in the city have now been exempted from visiting police stations for the mandatory verification or submitting their tenant details online.

The office of the inspector general of registration and controller of stamps, Maharashtra (IGR), in association with Pune police, on Friday, launched a resident-centric initiative titled “Integration of ISARITA and Tenant Information System”.

Under the initiative, the new software provided by the city police gives instant access to tenants’ data. The tenant registration documents will be available to the police for verification and security checks, according to officials.

Chandrakant Patil, state revenue minister; S Chockalingam, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and K Venkatesham, Pune police commissioner were present at the launch of the initiative.

Venkatesham said, “Till now, the landlords submitted their tenant registration details online on the Pune police portal or at the nearest police station. In 2018, we received only 2,645 online registrations which is quite low. The new facility will save time and money of the public and save the time of police officers.”

“This is a unique and effective resident-centric initiative which will benefit a large number of residents. Tenants do not now have to visit a police station for verification,” Venkatesham.

