Now, you can take a ride in Pune’s PMPML AC buses at reduced prices

Public service utility Pune mahanagar parivahan mahamandal limited (PMPML) will reduce the ticket prices of its 10 air conditioned (AC) buses by 25 per cent in the next 15 days.

The decision was taken during a meeting which took place last week between PMPML officials and the state transport authority in the presence of district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Official spokesperson of PMPML, Subhash Gaikwad, said, “PMPML had sent this proposal to the state transport authority earlier. Finally, after waiting for two months, Babasaheb Ajri, the state transport commissioner, on September 29, agreed to our proposal of reducing the ticket prices of AC buses.”

We are yet to receive the final approval from the state government, but we will implement the new rates in the next 15 days,’said Gaikwad.

Currently, PMPML has 10 AC buses in its fleet which ply on three routes of the city - Hinjewadi to Lohegaon international airport; Nigdi to Katraj and Hadapsar to Nigdi. The existing price for the Hinjewadi to Lohegaon international airport route is ₹180, which will now be reduced to ₹110, while the price for the Nigdi to Katraj and Hadapsar to Nigdi route is ₹100, which will be reduced to ₹70.

While the PMPML authorities have taken this as an opportunity to exhibit its pro-passenger strategies by reducing the rates of the tickets of AC buses, residents however, have questioned the move.

Vipul Patil, member of PMP Pravasi manch, a city-based NGO which works on the issues related to PMPML, said, “Reduction of AC bus fares can never be claimed as a passenger-friendly decision as a very minimal number of passengers use PMPML’s AC bus service.Rather than focusing on the betterment of 10 per cent of the passenger base, who use AC buses, PMPML should be working towards providing facilities for other 90 per cent of PMPML users,” said Patil.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 16:42 IST