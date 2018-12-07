Odisha, MP prevail in men’s hockey; Nagpur claimed a spot in finals commanding 11-0 win over Pune

Odisha and Madhya Pradesh Academy made it to the final eight after they won their respective pre-quarterfinals of the 115th All-India Aga Khan Cup hockey tournament organised by Maharashtra Hockey Association at the Major Dhyanchand ground in Pimpri on Thursday. The Odisha outfit triumphed over Chandigarh while Madhya Pradesh defeated Haryana.

On the back of Patel’s hat-trick, Odisha beat Chandigarh by a comfortable 6-1 scoreline. In the sixth minute of the match, the forward opened the scoring, which gave Patel the confidence he needed for the rest of the game.

After the early goal, Odisha played a more assertive and aggressive brand of hockey, quickly putting their opponent on the backfoot. In the 33rd and 43rd minute of the match, Patel added two more to give his side a convincing 3-0 lead.

Thomas Kingson (44 min), A Topo (48 min), PB Lakra (55 min) also added their names to scoresheet to make it 6-0 for Odisha. In the 56th minute of the match, Sandeep Singh scored for Chandigarh, but it proved to be nothing more than a late consolation, as they ended up losing the tie by five goals.

In the other game, Madhya Pradesh Academy defeated Karnal Haryana 6-3 – which proved to be a high-octane encounter between two attacking teams. Adarsh Singh scored a fourth-minute goal to open the scoring for MP before Haider Ali quickly added a second to make it 2-0.

The game looked to be slipping out of Karnal’s hands as they found themselves 3-0 down after Abdul Majid’s 13th-minute strike.

With the game poised to end at 3-0, Karnal threw caution to the wind in search of late goals and pulled one back through Ravi Singh’s 50th-minute strike, but was quickly pegged back when Gaurav Singh added MP’s fourth goal.

Ravi scored his second goal on the stroke of the 53rd minute, but Ingumba’s 58th-minute effort for Madhya Pradesh after Adarsh’s goal had1 killed the hopes of the Haryana outfit.

Karnal’s Amit Sharma scored a goal with the last attack of the game to make it 6-3, but it proved to be too little too late.

In the girls’ semifinal match, Nagpur team defeated Pune 11-0 to reach the final of the tournament.

Vaibhavi registered a hat-trick (21 min, 38 min, 40min), while Anshupriya (1 min, 2 min), Nutan Senegal (37 min, 38 min) scored two goals each. Kajal Lakra (3 min), Sakshi Priiya (23 min), Rajni (31 min), Vaishali Bhagat (33 min) scored one goal apiece.

Results:

Pre-quarterfinals: Men - 1) Odisha - 6 (J. P. Patel 6, 33, 43 min .; Thomas Kingson 44mm; A Toppo 48m .; P. B. Lakra 55 min.) Vs Chandigarh - 1 (Sandeep Singh 56 min.) 2) Madhya Pradesh Academy - 6 (Adarsh Singh 4, 56 min, Hyder Ali 11 min, Abdul Majid 13 min, Gauravsinh 51 min, Ingumba 58 min.) Vs Karnal Haryana - 3 (Ravi Singh 50, 53 min, Amit Sharma, 59 min.)

Semifinals: Women - Nagpur - 11 (Vaibhavi 21, 38, 40 min, Anshupriya 1, 2 min., Nutan Senegal 37, 38 min, Kajal Lakra 3 min, Sakshi Priya 23 min, Rajani 31 min, Vaishali Bhagat 33 m) V. Vs Pune - 0

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 16:55 IST