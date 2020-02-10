On pitch dark Kondhwa road, water tanker runs over labourer, kills him

pune

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:56 IST

A 20-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run case in Kondhwa’s Kausarbaugh on Sunday midnight.

The deceased, identified as Isak Mustafa Sayyed, 20 is a labourer and resides in Kausarbaug. He was run over by a water tanker, according to the police.

The police have arrested the driver, identified as Yogesh Katake, 29 a resident of Kondhwa Khurd.

Sayyed was walking near the Kausar Baug washing centre and was heading towards Unity Park in Kondhwa at 12.50 am when the incident took place. The wanter tanker ran over Sayyed while he was walking, said police.

Pratap Pandurang Doifode, assistant police inspector (API), Kondhwa police station who is investigating the case said, “Katke had just loaded the tanker at a water filling station located not fat from the accident spot. The driver said that he did not realise that he has run over someone as it was after midnight and pitch dark.”

“The deceased family was grieving and hence we did not push them to record a statement immediately. The family will record their statement in a couple of days,” added API Doifode.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (a) (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 184, 132(1)(c), and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Kondhwa police station against the driver.