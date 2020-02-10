e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / On pitch dark Kondhwa road, water tanker runs over labourer, kills him

On pitch dark Kondhwa road, water tanker runs over labourer, kills him

pune Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 20-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run case in Kondhwa’s Kausarbaugh on Sunday midnight.

The deceased, identified as Isak Mustafa Sayyed, 20 is a labourer and resides in Kausarbaug. He was run over by a water tanker, according to the police.

The police have arrested the driver, identified as Yogesh Katake, 29 a resident of Kondhwa Khurd.

Sayyed was walking near the Kausar Baug washing centre and was heading towards Unity Park in Kondhwa at 12.50 am when the incident took place. The wanter tanker ran over Sayyed while he was walking, said police.

Pratap Pandurang Doifode, assistant police inspector (API), Kondhwa police station who is investigating the case said, “Katke had just loaded the tanker at a water filling station located not fat from the accident spot. The driver said that he did not realise that he has run over someone as it was after midnight and pitch dark.”

“The deceased family was grieving and hence we did not push them to record a statement immediately. The family will record their statement in a couple of days,” added API Doifode.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (a) (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 184, 132(1)(c), and 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Kondhwa police station against the driver.

top news
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
‘Won’t be surprised if Kejriwal loses from New Delhi seat’: Kapil Mishra
‘Won’t be surprised if Kejriwal loses from New Delhi seat’: Kapil Mishra
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
‘Don’t muzzle press’, Kashmiri journalists tell government
‘Don’t muzzle press’, Kashmiri journalists tell government
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
Delhi: Anti-CAA protestors marching from Jamia to Parliament stopped by cops
Delhi: Anti-CAA protestors marching from Jamia to Parliament stopped by cops
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News