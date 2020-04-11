On the Frontline: I ensure that nobody sleeps hungry in my area, says Saleem Mulla, chief coordinator, Hadiya Social Foundation

pune

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:37 IST

Saleem Mulla, chief coordinator, Hadiya Social Foundation, Kondhwa, has set up a community kitchen at the Baitul Uloom madrasa in the area and distributes meals to at least 750 needy persons that have been affected by the lockdown. He speaks to HT about the challenges he faces.

What is your role in this crisis?

Ours is a social organisation in Kondhwa that is serving food to the poor and to those who lost their jobs due to the lockdown. We are in turn working with a number of other social organisations and well-wishers who have helped with food, food grains and financial assistance to feed the poor. Now we have set up a community kitchen which is serving lunch and dinner to at least 750 daily wage workers in the area. My job is to coordinate the food distribution operations and ensure that nobody goes to sleep without food.

How does your day begin, and roll out?

I wake up early in the morning and take stock of the situation on the ground. After that, along with a close group of social workers we go to the market to buy vegetables and necessary essentials. The cook is briefed and the cooking starts at 10 am and by 1 pm , we deploy the food packets to the distribution area. The evening session for dinner preparations begins at 5 pm and ends at 8 pm.

What precautions are you taking?

We are following all the guidelines of the district collector and state health department. Everyone observes social distancing and it is compulsory for everyone in the kitchen to wear masks. We have sanitisers to keep hands clean.

What is your view of the Covid-19 situation in Pune?

The situation in the city appears to be serious and citizens must follow social distancing and stay indoors. We are all concerned but the government and the local police are doing good work in preventing the spread. The Kondhwa police officials and people on the ground have put in special efforts to help us.

What gaps do you see in health and relief work?

We need more residents to come out and help the government and the people in this crisis. The corporate sector in Pune must donate more for the city through their corporate social responsibility initiatives so that poor people can be fed during the lockdown.