 One arrested for assaulting Pune police sub-inspector
The accused was accosted by the team and instead, he assaulted the PSI and the team members

pune Updated: Jan 14, 2019 16:52 IST
HT CORRESPONDENT
Hindustan Times, Pune
The policemen immediately lodged a case at the Sahakarnagar police station(HT/PHOTO)

The sleuths of crime branch have arrested one person for assaulting a police sub-inspector ( PSI ) and other policemen on January 7. The incident took place near Mahatma Gandhi chowk in Padmavati. The accused, identified as Sanjay Bhise, who was riding a two-wheeler with sped past the officer and the night patrol team.

The accused was accosted by the team and instead, he assaulted the PSI and the team members.

The policemen immediately lodged a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 353,307,332,352,143,146,147,149 and 504 at the Sahakarnagar police station. The crime branch team was on its official patrol when they were tipped off about the arrival of Bhise in Market Yard area. A team of crime branch sleuths of the unit I led by PSI Uttam Budgude under the guidance of ACP ( crime ) Sameer Shaikh arrested the accused and handed him over to the local police station. Police are further investigating the case.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 16:52 IST

