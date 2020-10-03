e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / One arrested for illegal possession of firearm

One arrested for illegal possession of firearm

The accused has been identified as Siddesh Dayanad Kamble (20), a resident of Chikahli.

pune Updated: Oct 03, 2020 17:26 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The pistol has been estimated to be worth ₹50 and a case under arms act has been lodged in connection with the incident.
The pistol has been estimated to be worth ₹50 and a case under arms act has been lodged in connection with the incident. (REUTERS)
         

The crime branch sleuths of Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate have arrested a youth on charges of illegally possessing a firearm on Thursday.

Besides, seizing the firearm, the sleuths have confiscated his bullets during the raid. The accused has been identified as Siddesh Dayanad Kamble (20), a resident of Chikahli.

Farouque Mulla, a police naik attached to the crime branch lodged an FIR in this case.

Acting on a tip-off that Kamble would be arriving in the area, a team of crime branch officials laid the trap and nabbed the accused.

The pistol has been estimated to be worth ₹50 and a case under arms act has been lodged in connection with the incident.

The crime branch has appealed to the citizen to provide them tip-off on such type of criminal elements operating in the area.

top news
Tejashwi Yadav to lead Opposition alliance in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav to lead Opposition alliance in Bihar
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
RCB vs RR Live Score: Boundary for Kohli after Gopal gets Finch early
RCB vs RR Live Score: Boundary for Kohli after Gopal gets Finch early
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Hathras LIVE updates: ‘Why did they burn her like this’, victim’s kin ask govt
Hathras LIVE updates: ‘Why did they burn her like this’, victim’s kin ask govt
‘Will stand by Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata Banerjee at protest against Hathras gang-rape
‘Will stand by Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata Banerjee at protest against Hathras gang-rape
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In