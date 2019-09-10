Online shopping portal dupes man of ₹1 lakh

pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday booked a customer care executive of an online shopping portal for cheating a person of ₹1 lakh.

Neelkanth Kashinath Hola (33), a resident of Charholi, lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Alandi police station that comes under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

According to the FIR, the complainant ordered a television set through the online portal a few weeks ago. On not receiving the delivery, Hola called the customer service department of the online portal.

The customer case executive asked Hola details about his automated teller machine (ATM) card. The complainant gave details of his card, including card verification value (CVV) number. Later, the complainant found that ₹1 lakh was siphoned off from his account.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections under Information Technology (IT) Act has been filed against the accused who is yet to be arrested, according to the police.

