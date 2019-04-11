PA Inamdar, 13 others, booked for cheating and forgery in Pune

Peerpasha Hussaini Abdul Razak Inamdar (popularly known as PA Inamdar), president of Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society, Pune, and 13 others have been booked in a case of cheating and forgery. A member of the education society have filed the complaint.

The complaint was lodged by Anwar Gulamhussain Bagban, 64, a resident of Kondhwa who claims to have been a member of the education society which was set up in 1948.

Bagban claimed that Inamdar and others destroyed the original list of members and drew up another list after dismissing 400 members from society. He alleged that Inamdar in 1986 produced a document dated 1967 showing a different list of society members. However, in 1990, the then deputy charity commissioner rejected this 1967 document, Bagban stated in the complaint.

Inamdar said, “There are 21 writ petitions and 22 disputes in the Bombay High Court. The entire case is false. This list is basically about who can vote in the society elections. Based on a high court decision, the election was held under the supervision of an election-officer appointed by then joint charity commissioner. We (all accused) were elected and another round of elections was held in 2017 as well.”

