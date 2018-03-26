Parents to take legal action against fee hike by Pune school

Parents have now decided to take legal action against SNBP International School, Rahatani in Pimple Saudagar, after it failed to meet its earlier promises of rolling back the decision to hike fees.

“This was for the fourth time that the management of the school has betrayed us. We are done waiting and owing to the arrogance and ignorance of the school, we have decided to take legal action against them,” said Sachin Phulari, one of the protesting parents.

Despite many attempts, the management of the school could not be contacted.

“After proper consultation with lawyers, we will file a case against the school next week,” Phulari added.

As many as 350 parents took to the streets to stage protest against the school for their decision to hike fees by ₹15,000. With no other option remaining, parents marched on to the school and warned the management of an indefinite strike, which finally compelled them to say that their decision will be rolled back on March 17.

However, yet again, the school failed to act on its promises. Consequently, on Friday, the parents marched to the school again. However, the school refused to entertain any of their demands.

“Earlier, the management had verbally assured us that they will roll back the fee hike. However, they had not given anything in a written form,” said Phulari.

A parent, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We have been protesting against the decision taken by the school management since the past one month. Even though we repeatedly requested the management to roll back the fee hike, the school remained adamant.”