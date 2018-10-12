PCMC to prepare updated detailed project report

The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) has decided to prepare an updated detailed project report (DPR) for the development of industrial township. The decision to prepare an updated DPR was taken considering the merger of nine new villages, which may be added to the township limits soon. PCMC’s DPR was prepared in 2002.

In January 2018 during a general body meeting, PCMC approved the proposal of merging of nine new villages in its limits. The proposal was submitted to the state government for approval and is pending with it. The names of the nine villages to be merged within the PCMC limits are Gahunje, Jambhe, Marunje, Hinjewadi, Maan, Nere, Sangawade, Vithalnagar and Dehu gaon.

Due to the pending merger of villages, PCMC decided to prepare an updated DPR considering the new villages. The proposal was submitted by the Nagar Vikas (town development) department in association with the accounts department to the municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar. After his approval, it will be tabled at the standing committee meeting.

The PCMC was established on October 11,1982 and since then, it has continuously increased its limits by merging villages. In 1997, PCMC merged 18 villages and on July 30, 2009, Tathawade was merged in the PCMC limits. PCMC has total area 181 sq km.

Standing committee chairman Mamta Gaikwad said,“On the occasion of the foundation day, we decided to prepare an updated DPR for city development considering the merger of the nine new villages in the PCMC limits.”

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 16:49 IST