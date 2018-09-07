Petrol in Pune now costs new high of Rs 87.27 per litre

Fuel prices in Pune are continuing to rise, with the city paying 0.50 paise a litre more from today for petrol. Petrol is now priced at Rs 87.27 per litre and diesel is at Rs 75.23 per litre at petrol pumps in the city.

On September 6, petrol and diesel were retailing at Rs 86.80/litre and Rs 74.23/litre, respectively.The All India petrol and diesel association in Pune attributed this consistent hike to international market forces. Price of a barrel of crude has now crossed $75 per barrel. The state government will continue to face pressure to reduce VAT and extra cess on fuel prices, one of the causes for it being so high in the city.

The last time fuel prices reached a peak was on May 29, 2018 - petrol at Rs 86.07 per litre and diesel at Rs 72.51 per litre.

Before this, Pune’s highest petrol price was seen on September, 13, 2013, when prices hit Rs 84.40 per litre. Diesel prices peaked on August 31, 2014, retailing at Rs 67.24 per litre.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 14:35 IST