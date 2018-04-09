PetYo 2018 unites over 300 pets and pet-lovers from Pune

Three information technology professionals, Rajeev Kumar, Abhishek Khemka and Jay Mistry, met each other four months ago as pet parents and overwhelmed by their love for,RoBo, Maxy and Junior, their four-legged kids, decided to channelise it into a responsible and aware experience.

They organised the Pune pet festival , PetYo 2018, at Amanora Club House on Sunday, to realise that dream, connecting pets with pet-lovers, doctors, professionals, etc.

With over 100 dogs and over a dozen cats participating in a number of events including, treasure hunt, ramp walk and adoption counselling among others, the event had over 300 pet-lovers coming together on the weekend.

In addition to the festival, PetYo is an all-round platform for pet-lovers, to help them through adoption, regular care, treatment and transportation.

“A lot of people are pet-lovers, but hesitate to realise it. We wanted to create a platform where they could communicate with other pet parents, understand the nuances and possibly fall in love with the puppies and kitties we have for adoption here,” said 26-year-oldMistry.

First timer, Harsh Sinha from Hadapsar, bubbling with the desire to adopt a puppy, had come here with a friend. Sharing his experience, he said,“I always wanted to have a pet, but there’s always this fear looming over, as to how to take care of it, what to feed, the complications, etc. But, such an event with so many dogs at one place is simply overwhelming.” A 24-year-old Sinha, is now planning to adopt a stray puppy, from Animal Adoption and Rescue Team (AART) Pune.

The organisation, Animal Adoption and Rescue Team, was started in 2008 by Bharti Tambe and her husband Vinay Tambe with a vision to promote adoption of pets over buying or selling of them. The entire festival, sponsored by veterinary centre, My Pet Care, is promoting the message to adopt and not buy pets.

Speaking on that, one of the co-founders of PetYo, 35-year-old Kumar said,“We are pet parents first, and as parents we wanted others to realise that getting a pet is not like getting a product. It is like finding true love and is a beautiful experience. The festival was to facilitate that in addition to other activities of spreading awareness. And, most importantly, we need to come out of the mindset that only foreign breeds are good. Through this platform, we wanted to show how our Indian breeds are equally adorable.”

Khemka and his team is also planning to introduce a special application by the end of the year that would be an all-in-one platform for pet parents and enthusiasts to get all the needed information.“We are also hoping to introduce a collar-tracking system to simplify and make the lost-and-found process more efficient,”he said.