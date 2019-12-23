PIFF has two screens less this year

pune

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 21:31 IST

The 18th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) will be screened at eight screens this year as compared to ten screens last year, said Jabbar Patel, director and chairman, PIFF, on Monday.

The 18th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) 2020 will take place from January 9 to 16 and will be inaugurated at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) to celebrate their 60th year.

This year, PIFF will be held at FTII, which has offered their main auditorium; PVR on Senapati Bapat road has offered four screens; Inox, Camp has offered two screens and National Film Archive of India (NFAI), Law College road, has offered one screen for screenings. This year Kothrud Citypride, which has been their partner for more than 10 years, will not be participating, thus reducing the screens from ten in 2019 to eight screens in 2020.

“Citypride cannot be a part of PIFF as it is renovating and adding extra screens, hence, we have tied up with new partners like PVR and are renewing our ties with Inox, which was the host during the first PIFF,” said Patel.

The Pune Film Foundation in association with Maharashtra has selected 14 movies in the ‘World Competition Section’ at its 18th Pune International Film Festival.

This year, the festival received 1,900 film entries from more than 60 countries and out of that 191 films will be presented at the festival. The theme being ‘Maharashtra’s Diamond Jubilee Year’, the festival this year will feature films, which will highlight the cultural values of Maharashtra.

The Indian film section that was also announced and has films like ‘A Night A Day’ (Director-Prathap Joseph T), ‘Nirwana Inn’ (Director- Vijay Jayapal), ‘Axone’(Director- Nicolas Kharkongor), ‘KD’ (Director - Madhumita Sundaraman), ‘Widows of Silence’ (Director- Praveen Morchhale), ‘The Shadow of Othello’ (Director - Ishteyak Khan), ‘The Home and the World Today (Director – Aparna Sen), ‘Trees Under the Sun,’ (Director – Dr Biju), ‘The Seed’ (Director- Rajni Basumatary), and ‘Single Slipper Size 7’ (Director - Radhakrishnan Parthibam).

The films which will be showcased under the ‘World Competition Section’ will include

1) The Humorist - (Director- Michael Idov- Czech Republic, Latvia, Russia)

2) Marighella – (Director- Wagner Moura- Brazil)

3) The Painted Bird- (Director- Vaclav Marhoul- Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine)

4) The Science of Fiction- (Director- Yosep Anggi Noen- Indonesia, Malaysia, France)

5) Mosaic Portrait- (Director- Zhai Yixiang- China)

6) The Teacher- (Director- Denis Dercourt- Germany, France)

7) Tall Tales - (Director- Attila Szasz- Hungary)

8) Supernova- (Director- Bartosz Kruhlik- Poland)

9) A Son- (Director Mehdi M Barsoui Tunisia, France, Lebanon, Qatar)

10) Liza’s Tale- (Director- Alexander Zhovna- Ukraine)

11) Homeward (Director- Nariman Aliev- Ukraine)

12) Beanpole (Director- Kantemir Balagov- Russia)

13) Market (Director- Pradip Kurbah- India)

14) Adults in the room (Director- Costa Gavras- France, Greece)