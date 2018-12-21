Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to track sanitation workers through smartwatches

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is planning to use ‘smart’ wristwatches to track the movements of its sanitation workers and record their attendance. The decision was taken by the civic body in response to the complaints received from residents regarding erratic garbage collection in the industrial township.

According to the proposal, global positioning system (GPS) enabled wristwatches will be given to the 4,544 PCMC sanitation workers to track their movement on the field. Once the worker reaches the spot where he is supposed to work, the smart watch would start tracking his location, said a PCMC official. Each wristwatch will cost Rs 287, added officials.

Dilip Gawade, PCMC additional commissioner, said,“In the standing committee meeting held on December 11, the plan of smart watches for sanitation workers was discussed and kept aside without approval. This plan will be further discussed and is likely to be sanctioned soon.”

The decision to introduce similar watches was also introduced in Nagpur in April after sanitation workers were found skipping work.

“To improve the performance of the workers with the help of technology, we have approached Bharat Electronics Limited to make smartwatches for our employees.We have prepared a plan to purchase 4,555 GPS-enabled smartwatches for Rs 6.25 crore, which includes maintenance of the watches for four years,”said Mamta Gaikwad, chairperson of standing committee of PCMC.

The opposition parties have, however, expressed objection to the purchase of smartwatches. Datta Sane, opposition party leader of the National Congress Party, said that sanitation workers do not even have hand gloves or protective shoes and the civic body should immediately provide these basic necessities to them, instead of smartwatches. “The civic body should work on providing basic amenities to these sanitation workers instead of spending crores on smartwatches,” Sane said.

Civic officials hope that this move will help thousands of sanitation workers and regularise the garbage collection mechanism in the township.

Recording attendence

Cost of one watch- Rs 287 + GST extra

Cost for one month- Rs 13,04,128 + GST extra

Cost for one year- Rs 1,56,49,536 + GST extra

Total - Rs 6,25,98,144 + GST extra

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 14:30 IST