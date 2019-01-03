PM likely to visit Solapur on January 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Solapur on January 9 to lay the foundation stone for various projects and address a public meeting, a part of his public speaking spree ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

This will be PM Modi’s third visit to the state in four months.

In Solapur, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Dehu-Alandi road widening project as well as the Tuljapur-Akkalkot highway project. He will also launch various projects under the Smart City Mission, said Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Amar Sable, who is party incharge of the district.

According to the senior BJP leader, the prime minister’s public meeting in Solapur is a part of the party’s strategy to reach out to the masses after the BJP suffered defeats in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in the assembly polls last year. Earlier, HT had reported that the BJP has crafted a fresh approach which is centered around a public speaking spree by PM Modi over the next three months.

“We are trying to identify the ground where Modiji can hold a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for various projects,” said Sable. Interestingly, Modi’s visit to Solapur comes days after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a public rally at Pandharpur where he criticised PM Modi on various issues.

Earlier in December 2018, Modi visited Pune and Mumbai, where he laid the foundation stone of the metro rail and other projects. Before that, he had visited Shirdi in October 2018, to attend the closing ceremony of a year-long festival and handed over of the keys of houses to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G).

During his Mumbai and Pune tour, PM Modi addressed a public meeting in which he listed the various achievements of his government.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 14:48 IST