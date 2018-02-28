PMC budget: Now, rainwater harvesting subsidy for housing societies

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) budget on Tuesday presented a ₹5,870 crore budget for the year 2018-19. The standing committee chief Murlidhar Mohol did not introduce any new schemes and gave priority to completion of ongoing projects in view of the shortfall in revenue in the ongoing financial year. However, one of the highlights of the budget was that the PMC administration did not propose any tax hikes this year and also declared a subsidy for housing societies in the city undertaking rainwater harvesting.

While the civic body already offers a property tax discount for societies undertaking rainwater harvesting, it is for the first time that the PMC has introduced a subsidy for the scheme, according to Mohol.

The 11 new villages merged in the civic limits, recently, also found mention in the budget with the civic body making allocation of funds for development. Pune mayor Mukta Tilak said, “The budget is citizen centric and practical.” Leader of the opposition and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chetan Tupe criticised the budget and said that it is not a practical budget.