PMC Commissioner presents 2020-21 budget; 12% hike in property tax proposed

PMC Commissioner presents 2020-21 budget; 12% hike in property tax proposed

pune Updated: Jan 27, 2020 16:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad on Monday presented a Rs 6,229 crore draft budget for the year 2020-21 with a proposal of 12 per cent hike in property tax and 15 per cent hike in water tax.

Gaikwad presented the budget to the Standing Committee chairman Hemant Rasane and mayor Murlidhar Mohol. The standing committee will prepare the final budget on the basis of the draft budget.

The commissioner also proposed introduction of a traffic park and solar buses in the city in this year’s budget.

PMC administration is expecting Rs 1,970 crore revenue from property tax and Rs 749 crore from building permission department.

On the expenditure side, the budget expects spending Rs 1,860 crore on salaries for its employees and the PMC commissioner has kept Rs 2,373 crore for development funds.

The commissioner in his draft budget has also proposed building more hostels for working women and increase safety of women.

