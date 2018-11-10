PMC members demand 10% reservation for giving land to educational institutes in Pune

Elected members in Pune municipal corporation (PMC) have demanded that educational institutes who have received land either free of cost or nominal rates from the PMC should reserve 10 per cent of the total seats for children of PMC employees and Puneites.

Bhaiyasaheb Jadhav, nationalist congress party (NCP) member who is also a member of the city improvement committee (CIC) put forwards this proposal and will be discussed by the CIC, in the coming days. Once the CIC approves, the proposal will go to standing committee and then to general body.

Jadhav said, “Pune municipal corporation is giving its prime land to educational institutes either free of cost or at nominal rates. PMC had given 4 acre land to Symbiosis on October 18, 2007 at Viman nagar and has been charging Rs1 as a monthly rent. PMC had given its land to other educational institutes as well.”

According to Jadhav the PMC had given lands to the private hospitals in the city. While preparing the memorandum of understanding with hospitals, PMC kept 10 per cent seats reserved for PMC employees and for the benefit of the economically weaker section.

Jadhav has asked for same policy to be implemented for educational institutes, and keep 10 per cent seats reserved. While 5 per cent seats should be keep reserved for children of PMC employees, the rest of five per cent should be for residents of Pune, said Jadhav.

Sushil Mengade, president,city improvement committees said that the proposal is good. “The committee will discuss positively on this proposal in the coming meeting. We will also ask of the administration to prepare the data of lands alloted to various educational institutes in the city by PMC,” said Mengade.He also added that the committee will discuss all the aspects of this proposal before taking an appropriate decision about it.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 14:52 IST