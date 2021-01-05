e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / PMC: No water supply in Pune on Friday

PMC: No water supply in Pune on Friday

Usually, the PMC carries out repair work on Thursday however, this week the civic body has taken up work on Friday

pune Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
PMC will restore water supply on Saturday though it will be of low pressure.
PMC will restore water supply on Saturday though it will be of low pressure.(HT FILE)
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to carry out repair work at the Parvati plant on Friday as a result there will be no water supply on the day in most parts of the city.

Usually, the PMC carries out repair work on Thursday however, this week the civic body has taken up work on Friday as several corporators had requested the civic administration not to cut water supply on Thursday citing several marriages in the city..

According to the press release, PMC will restore water supply on Saturday though it will be of low pressure. The PMC has said that there is an urgent repair work being undertaken and therefore water supply will be affected.

tags
top news
Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
Andhra ex-intelligence chief accuses Jagan govt of witch hunt, fears arrest
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
After schools reopen in Karnataka, more than 25 teachers test positive for Covid-19
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approval: Bhushan
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7
Farmers postpone tractor march by a day to January 7
New law allows Xi to bypass Chinese cabinet in matters of national security
New law allows Xi to bypass Chinese cabinet in matters of national security
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In