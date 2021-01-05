PMC: No water supply in Pune on Friday

pune

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 19:29 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to carry out repair work at the Parvati plant on Friday as a result there will be no water supply on the day in most parts of the city.

Usually, the PMC carries out repair work on Thursday however, this week the civic body has taken up work on Friday as several corporators had requested the civic administration not to cut water supply on Thursday citing several marriages in the city..

According to the press release, PMC will restore water supply on Saturday though it will be of low pressure. The PMC has said that there is an urgent repair work being undertaken and therefore water supply will be affected.