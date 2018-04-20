PMC road safety audit: 6 roads classified ‘extremely critical’, 12 more roads are accident prone

While the Pune-Ahmednagar road has been identified as the most dangerous road in the ongoing road safety audit by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), there are 17 other roads in the city that have been classified as accident-prone, which require immediate attention from civic authorities to solve the issue.

The safety audit, carried out by Walter P Moore Engineering India Private Limited, covered 67 roads over 200 kilometres and classified 18 roads as either ‘critical’ or ‘extremely critical’, while classifying the others as ‘moderate’.

The audit report also offers various suggestions to improve the safety of roads in the city.

The parameters used to categorise the streets include: the number of fatal accidents on the road, traffic and pedestrian volumes, traffic and pedestrian intensity, and safety score, which is a scorecard for physical infrastructure.

A road with more than 20 fatalities over the past two years is classified as extremely critical. Other than the Pune-Ahmednagar road, five others have been classified as extremely critical. This includes, Hadapsar-Saswar road, Magarpatta road, Pune-Solapur road, Baner road and Pune-Satara road.

Twelve other roads have been classified as ‘critical’ or dangerous.

Following the safety audit report, PMC officials said that work to rectify the problems will begin soon.

Bharat Mohite, executive engineer of roads department, PMC, said, “A total of 18 roads have been identified in the audit safety report which needs immediate corrective action in order to prevent accidents. The work to improve the 18 identified roads will begin soon.”

He further added, “For the roads where work is currently in progress, the suggestions proposed in the audit will be implemented with immediate effect. At places where work has not begun, we will issue tenders soon and begin work at the earliest.”

Despite calls for action from the administration, Qanees Sukhrani, an activist, raised some doubt about the intent and the capacity of the civic authorities to execute the project.

“We have seen many good projects and schemes go down the drain. I have strong reservations about whether the PMC will be able to use the information on paper and change the situation on the ground,” said Sukhrani.

“If the work remains only on paper, the citizens’ money will just be wasted by the authorities,” she added.

The audit is being conducted over five phases. Each phase lasts one year and covers 200km, adding up to 1,000km surveyed by the end of the audit. So far, only one phase of the audit has been completed, covering 200km.

According to the PMC, the administration requires ₹195 crore to execute all the recommendations given by the audit report. The PMC plans to approach the central government for funds to execute the suggested changes and create safer roads for the residents of Pune.