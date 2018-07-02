PMC’s garden count touches 190

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) developed the 190th garden at Katraj which was inaugurated on Sunday by Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief. The new garden, named after Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, is located near Shamaprasad society, Katraj, and is spread over three acres.

According to civic officials, the civic body has planned five more theme-based gardens at various locations in the city, including Wadgaon Budruk, Sinhagad road, Bavdhan and Alandi road. These gardens will be developed in the next one year based on various themes, said officials.

“There was a demand from the residents for a public garden owing to which we have developed one on a garden reservation plot found near the Shamaprasad society,” said Ashok Ghorpade, garden superintendent, PMC.

The garden department took five months and completed the garden at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore. Thackeray took a while to walk through the entire garden and while addressing the residents, said , “The municipal corporation is creating a beautiful public garden for you and now it is your responsibility to maintain and keep it clean.”

Landscape experts decided to use the rough and uneven ground of the garden as a natural slope while designing. The garden is designed to house a jogging track and a children’s play area. It also has an open gymnasium which Ghorpade hopes will attract more morning walkers.

The garden also boasts of 200 to 300 varieties of indigenous trees, like neem, tamhan, as well as fruit-bearing trees to attract birds.

Speaking about the five other gardens to come up in the city, Ghorpade said, “We have a special garden with only palms from across the country, called Palm Park. It will come up on Alandi road and the work is almost 90 per cent complete.” This is also one of the most expensive gardens to be made at the cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

The other gardens which are in the pipeline are Lily Park in Wadgaon Budruk, which is still in the initial stages, as well as Rock Garden which will come up in a reserved garden space given by the irrigation department. There will also be a garden coming up in Bavdhan; the theme, however, is not yet decided and is in the tender process. The garden department has also finally acquired the garden reservation land in the premises of Abhiruchi Mall where a 6-acre theme-based garden will come up.

Pooja Shinde, a resident, said, “We did not have any garden in the area, but thanks to PMC, an unused plot has been developed into a garden where we can take our children to playing.”