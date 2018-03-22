PMC’s new ‘no parking’ policy: NCP, Shiv Sena, MNS refuse to clarify party stand on policy

Although the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held demonstrations against the new parking policy on Wednesday, the opposition party leaders have failed to clarify their party stand on the policy.

While the standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved the parking policy on Tuesday, the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena members opposed it in the standing committee.

Opposition party leader Chetan Tupe (NCP) said they are not opposed to the parking policy but disapprove the manner in which the BJP has been trying to thrust the policy on residents.

Before approving the policy, it was the responsibility of the ruling party to take the opinion of citizens on this issue. Even the civic administration should have called for suggestions from citizens. However, the BJP has approved the policy without any mass consultation, Tupe said.

“The NCP will discuss the issue in detail in the general body and then take an appropriate stand,” he said.

Congress leader Arvind Shinde said it was originally decided that the issue will be taken up after a month after giving enough time for discussion. However, it was on the instructions of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that the BJP took up the issue on Tuesday and approved it. The manner in which the BJP has approved the proposal shows that they are doing a favour to contractors and planning to establish a ‘contractors network’ in the city,” Shinde charged.

Shinde said that BJP’s city unit president Yogesh Gogawale had opposed introduction of parking fees for two-wheelers but his own party members did not listen to him.

BJP leader Srinath Bhimale said approving the parking policy is the need of the hour. “Enough time was given to the opposition parties to think on it. The ruling party has slashed parking rates by almost 80 per cent which was proposed by the administration. The policy will be tabled before the general body for final approval and the BJP is ready for a detailed discussion on the issue,” he said.

Bhimale urged the opposition leaders to present their suggestions and help improve the policy.

Institute For Transportation and Development Policy’s (ITDP) Pranjali Deshpande welcomed the parking policy approved by PMC standing committee and said that there is need of doing proper road management. If the parking charges would be applied, citizens would at least try to avoid parking vehicles in surrounding areas to avoid charges and prefer to walk. Even it will help to keep vehicle movement smooth. As off road parking charges would be less, people will prefer to park vehicles at parking lots instead of parking on busy roads.