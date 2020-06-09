e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / PMC to regularise 7,000 properties in Bibwewadi, asks residents to pay transfer fee

PMC to regularise 7,000 properties in Bibwewadi, asks residents to pay transfer fee

pune Updated: Jun 09, 2020 18:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The standing committee of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday approved the pending proposal of transfer of properties in Bibwewadi. According to PMC, the move will benefit at least 7,000 residents who can now regularise their properties by paying a transfer fee to the civic body.

Many residents of Bibwewadi otta area sold or rented out their properties under PMC limits to new owners, but had not been able to transfer the property legally. PMC has okayed regularisation of 7,000 properties by paying transfer fee. For residential properties, owners have to pay a transfer fee of Rs75,000 to the municipal corporation and it is Rs1.5 lakh for commercial properties.

Hemant Rasne, PMC standing committee chairman, said, “The transfer fee will help PMC collect revenue. The proposal had been pending for many years. Now, PMC has decided to regularise these properties which are already occupied.”

top news
India-China troops disengage at 4 standoff points in eastern Ladakh
India-China troops disengage at 4 standoff points in eastern Ladakh
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus
Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh? Rahul asks Rajnath Singh
Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh? Rahul asks Rajnath Singh
‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains as demanded by states’: Railways
‘Will continue to provide Shramik trains as demanded by states’: Railways
ICC bans use of saliva to shine cricket ball, allows Covid-19 replacements
ICC bans use of saliva to shine cricket ball, allows Covid-19 replacements
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In