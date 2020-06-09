PMC to regularise 7,000 properties in Bibwewadi, asks residents to pay transfer fee

pune

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 18:56 IST

The standing committee of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday approved the pending proposal of transfer of properties in Bibwewadi. According to PMC, the move will benefit at least 7,000 residents who can now regularise their properties by paying a transfer fee to the civic body.

Many residents of Bibwewadi otta area sold or rented out their properties under PMC limits to new owners, but had not been able to transfer the property legally. PMC has okayed regularisation of 7,000 properties by paying transfer fee. For residential properties, owners have to pay a transfer fee of Rs75,000 to the municipal corporation and it is Rs1.5 lakh for commercial properties.

Hemant Rasne, PMC standing committee chairman, said, “The transfer fee will help PMC collect revenue. The proposal had been pending for many years. Now, PMC has decided to regularise these properties which are already occupied.”