PMPML buses to ply on 18 new routes; 2 extra buses on each route

pune Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:15 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
As there is an increase in the number of passengers working in the emergency services sector who are availing the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) transport service, 18 new routes have been identified where public transport buses will provide service and two additional buses will ply on each route.

Currently, there are 51 routes on which PMPML buses are plying, according to officials. The public transport service is available only for people working in the emergency services sector.

This decision was taken during a meeting held with 13 depot managers and senior officials at the PMPML headquarters near Swargate, on Thursday.

“We have identified 18 new routes besides the existing 51 routes where there is a need for an increase of two buses on each route. During the office rush hour (morning and evening), these additional buses will ply on the given routes,” said Anant Waghmare, transport manager, PMPML.

“We have also prepared three to four alternate plans for depots to resume service for public, whenever we get a go head from the top officials,” said Waghmare.

“Whenever the public transport service resumes for the general public, we will not ply the buses in containment zones. We have planned accordingly. We have also called for suggestions from depot managers regarding the same,” said Waghmare.

Currently, at least 115 buses are plying on city roads on the 51 routes.

Meanwhile, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where public transport service has started for the public, a total of 30 routes are operational with a fleet of 100 buses.

