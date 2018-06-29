PMPML hires 73 new bus drivers, likely to induct 200 more

Aiming to mitigate passenger inconvenience owing to less frequency of buses plying on the roads, the Pune mahanagar parivahan mahamandal limited (PMPML) has initiated the process of increasing the number of bus drivers and introduce more buses in its fleet. Officials said that they are also planning to hire 200 more drivers in the next two months.

Official spokesperson of the PMPML said, “The number of buses that are operational on city roads are less compared to the number that is scheduled on a daily basis. While some of the buses are non-operational for technical and maintenance reasons, rest do not operate because of shortage of drivers.Therefore, PMPML has inducted 73 new drivers who joined duty from Wednesday.”

While the scheduled number of buses for daily operations is 1,700, about 1,400 buses ply on city roads daily, resulting in cancellations of over 4,000 scheduled trips.

Out of the total of 2,093 buses, PMPML owns 1,440, while 653 buses are provided by private contractors.

The official said, “Another 200 drivers will be inducted in the next two months. Increased number of buses will add to passenger convenience. Along with this, it will also generate more revenue for the department.The department recently crossed the mark of over 10 lakh passengers. With the reopening of schools and colleges, the need for buses has further increased.”

Welcoming the decision taken by the PMPML, Satish Chitale, member of city-based NGO PMP Pravasi Manch said, “It is indeed a good decision by the PMPML to induct more drivers, thus leading to increase in the number of buses in the city.”

He added, “However, these are not permanent solutions to the problems. The authorities must fast track the process of buying new electric buses. It has been very long that the announcement has been done, but there has been no further action in the direction of getting these new buses,” said Chitale.