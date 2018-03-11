‘PMRDA is not serious about Wagholi,’ says housing societies association director

Harcharanjeet Butalia, Wagholi Housing Societies Association director, has been engaged in carrying out detailed survey of the water tanker mafia in Wagholi apart from following up on the issues affecting the area with PMRDA. He spoke about the current status of civic work happening on ground.

What is the latest about the garbage burning problem?

Even after meeting the PMRDA officials, there has been no concentre action on the garbage burning problem in Wagholi. The ground reality remains the same and the citizens, especially children and pregnant women are getting affected due to the pollution. There has been no action by the PMRDA and the Gram Panchayat, on this issue. Lethargic approach will not solve such problems. We require rapid action based on fast decision making, which is unfortunately missing.

Has the water supply been streamlined What is the water situation now?

PMRDA did a water survey in which they agreed that WAGHOLI is heavily dependent on tanker water supply. After that, no plans were shared as to how they are going to address the issue. Societies are paying water tanker bills from the maintenance collected. PMRDA should instruct builders to provide water till the supply is regularised. The PMRDA infact, takes it in writing from the builder that the latter would provide water. The gram panchayat has asked PMRDA not to approve new building permissions till these issues are sorted out. This point has neither been discussed nor has it been taken up seriously by PMRDA and even now, new building permissions are granted. Rapid urbanisation is certainly putting a lot of pressure on the water resources of the area.

How do you assess the meeting with PMRDA?

With reference to the meeting held on 8th March between PMRDA, Wagholi gram panchayat and builders, there doesn’t seem to be anything moving on ground, even after 4 days. We haven’t seen any survey being done nor has anyone has contacted us for the society data, needs, schemes, plans etc. Additionally, our past grievances like builder not fulfilling the commitments of providing water to the society, remain unheard and we are not sure whether PMRDA is with the residents or with the builders. We are still hoping that PMRDA starts work on priority basis.