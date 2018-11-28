PMRDA releases Rs54,601 crore plan for future of Pune’s urban mobility

The Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA) released its Rs 54,601 crore comprehensive mobility plan for the region under its jurisdiction on Tuesday, which according to PMRDA commissioner Kiran Gitte, has already got the approval of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in principle.

L&T infra engineering has worked with PMRDA to prepare the plan which has a 20-year completion schedule and covers every aspect of urban mobility in Pune and the surrounding areas.

Gitte and planning officer Vivek Kharwadkar said the authority would put the plan up on the PMRDA website as well give it to the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations.

“The CMP is a vision statement of the direction in which urban transport in the city should go. It covers all elements of urban transport under an integrated planning process. It is a long-term vision for desirable accessibility and a mobility pattern for people in the city.”

Gitte said the CMP is prepared in compliance with guidelines published by Ministery of housing and urban affairs and the study covers the areas of PMC, PCMC, Hinjewadi, Talegaon, Chakan, Wagholi and the Cantonment areas of Pune - an area of 2,172 sq km.

Highlights of the plan include an intergrated railway, which chalks out a 100 km circular rail route for Pune, with direct connectivity to the proposed international airport at Purandar.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 15:37 IST