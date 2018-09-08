PMRDA seeks clarification from Oxford Golf Resort Pvt Ltd on hill cutting at Lavale

Amidst fears that Pune is set to lose another hill to heavy construction activity at Lavale, the Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA) has sought clarification from Oxford Golf Resort Pvt Ltd, a special township project, with regards to massive excavation for an access road.

On Thursday, Kiran Gitte, chief executive officer, PMRDA told HT, “After ascertaining that hill cutting is going on at Oxford City which falls under PMRDA’s jurisdiction, the officials from PMRDA went there for a site inspection. We have sought some clarifications from the township promoters.”

The PMRDA sought to ascertain permission from the forest department, the proposed retention wall and whether the work is proceeding as per the set norms.

Gitte said, the PMRDA will decide on further action after receiving a reply from the developers. When contacted, Rohan Seolekar, executive director, Oxford Group, said, “We have many ongoing projects currently in Sus, Kondhwa, Bavdhan, Koregaon Park and Mundhwa. We have already developed hotel residences at our Oxford Golf Club which is ready for inauguration in November.”

Gitte said that the project got the approval in the year 2009 from the district collector as Pune metropolitan region development authority was not in existence at that time.

The Central government’s Ministry of environment and forest had given the environmental clearance for the project in 2006-07.

According to documents submitted to the Environment Ministry, the Oxford City project has been undertaken by Knowledge Education City Pvt. Ltd. located at 501, Kensington Court, Lane No. 5 Koregaon Park, with the project proponent identified as Haresh Shah.

The Oxford City township spread over 272.80 hectares at Lavale includes a 18-hole championship course, designed by Australia’s Pacific Coast Design, which is part of Oxford Golf Resort, an integrated township where construction is on in full swing.

Currently, the resort is developing an approach road to the villas and is gaining attention due to massive excavation on the hill.

Large number of earthmoving equipment and manpower is being used by the Market Yard based firm T& T Infra limited.

The construction is being carried out on a hill which forms part of the Sahyadri ranges under the Western Ghats.

Recently the township had applied with the Pune metropolitan region development authority for access road which was approved by the Pune metropolitan region development authority. The work of 24 feet wide road is going on there. But while carrying the road work, the company needs to take necessary precautions and need to maintain a 1:5 gradient to protect the hill slope.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 16:20 IST